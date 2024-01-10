Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $239.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins



Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

