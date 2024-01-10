CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $260.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $218.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.70 and a beta of 1.10. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $117.57 and a twelve month high of $222.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 513.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $55,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 581,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after buying an additional 403,076 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after buying an additional 269,922 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after acquiring an additional 205,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

