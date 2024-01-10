D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.06.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

