Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) versus EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Financial Analysis

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) and Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of EPAM Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Data Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of EPAM Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Data Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 9.96% 16.98% 13.20% Data Storage -10.80% -13.86% -11.26%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $4.82 billion 3.57 $419.42 million $8.02 37.24 Data Storage $23.87 million 0.80 -$4.36 million ($0.40) -6.95

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Data Storage. Data Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPAM Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 1 6 6 0 2.38 Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A

EPAM Systems presently has a consensus price target of $298.31, suggesting a potential downside of 0.12%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than Data Storage.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Data Storage on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services. It also provides operation solutions comprising integrated engineering practices and smart automation; and optimization solutions that include software application testing, test management, automation, and consulting services to enable customers enhance their existing software testing and quality assurance practices, as well as other testing services that identify threats and close loopholes to protect its customers' business systems from information loss. In addition, the company offers business, experience, technology, data, and technical advisory consulting services; and digital and service design solutions, which comprise strategy, design, creative, and program management services, as well as physical product development, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and virtual reality. The company serves the financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, business information and media, life sciences and healthcare, and other industries EPAM Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions. It also provides cybersecurity solutions comprising managed endpoint security with active threat mitigation, system security assessment, and risk analysis services, as well as applications for continuous security and auditing; and voice and data solutions, such as VoIP and data services with fiber optic, coaxial, and wireless networks for businesses to connect from any location. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

