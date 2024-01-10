DataHighway (DHX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $25,718.98

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $25,718.98 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.05485524 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,639.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

