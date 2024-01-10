David Kirn Sells 40,732 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $827,266.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,185,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,069,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.64.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $139,000.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

