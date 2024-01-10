David Kirn Sells 40,732 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $827,266.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,185,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,069,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of FDMT stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.64.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FDMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDMT
4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 4D Molecular Therapeutics
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.