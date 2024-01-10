Deborah Marson Sells 2,000 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,720.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $70.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

