Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.37.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Diageo Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $140.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.24. Diageo has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

