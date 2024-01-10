DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of DRH opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $83,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

