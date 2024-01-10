DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) & Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Critical Review

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DiamondRock Hospitality and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 0 4 0 0 2.00 Regency Centers 0 0 6 0 3.00

DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $9.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.35%. Regency Centers has a consensus target price of $71.71, suggesting a potential upside of 11.13%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality 8.79% 5.79% 2.91% Regency Centers 28.97% 5.81% 3.30%

Dividends

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers pays out 125.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Regency Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Regency Centers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $1.00 billion 1.96 $109.33 million $0.39 24.05 Regency Centers $1.22 billion 9.73 $482.86 million $2.13 30.30

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regency Centers beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.