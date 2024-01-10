Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $460.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.76. The company has a market capitalization of $368.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

