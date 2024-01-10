Douglas Johnstone Sells 658 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) insider Douglas Johnstone sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $54,607.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,472.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $268.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.43 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,181,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

