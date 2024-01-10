DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,385,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,484 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3,407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,411,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,599,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,133,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,598,000 after purchasing an additional 981,650 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

