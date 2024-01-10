e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading 5% Higher

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.35 and last traded at $144.95. 189,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 940,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.57. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.27, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $179,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,650,846.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $179,532.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,650,846.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,482 shares of company stock valued at $12,068,059. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 105.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

