E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 96.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. E2open Parent updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

E2open Parent Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in E2open Parent by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,730 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

