Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) & TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Eagle Financial Services pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Financial Services and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A TrustCo Bank Corp NY 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Given TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TrustCo Bank Corp NY is more favorable than Eagle Financial Services.

Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Services 11.05% 9.88% 0.58% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 29.26% 11.34% 1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Services $68.03 million 1.55 $14.52 million $2.90 10.32 TrustCo Bank Corp NY $205.86 million 2.74 $75.23 million $3.66 8.11

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats Eagle Financial Services on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers fiduciary services; advisory services and investment products, including individual retirement accounts, mutual funds, tax-deferred annuities, 529 college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, brokerage certificates of deposit, and other brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; online bill payment services; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through full-service branches, loan production offices, drive-through only facility, and ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax, as well as Maryland community of Frederick. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.