Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 136 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $142.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.81. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,019 shares of company stock valued at $22,756,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

