Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.30

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Elixirr International Price Performance

ELIX opened at GBX 606.10 ($7.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 500.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 509.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £286.50 million, a PE ratio of 2,268.52 and a beta of 0.61. Elixirr International has a 1 year low of GBX 402 ($5.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 665 ($8.48).

Get Elixirr International alerts:

Elixirr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers creative, marketing, and transformation services. It provides services in the areas of AI and machine learning, app design and development, brand identity implementation, brand strategy, business model innovation, business strategy, case for change, corporate venture and innovation, customer experience, data and analytics, data strategy, digital design and marketing, digital optimization and strategy, innovation immersions, IT strategy, mergers and acquisitions, onboarding solutions, procurement, product and portfolio management, risk and compliance, sourcing, sustainability, target operating model, and transformation management, The company serves automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Elixirr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixirr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.