Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.30

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Elixirr International Price Performance
ELIX opened at GBX 606.10 ($7.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 500.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 509.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £286.50 million, a PE ratio of 2,268.52 and a beta of 0.61. Elixirr International has a 1 year low of GBX 402 ($5.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 665 ($8.48).
Elixirr International Company Profile
