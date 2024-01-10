Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Moderna by 36.4% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after purchasing an additional 94,810 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Moderna by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 81.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 116,840 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.35. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $207.51.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at $166,062,117.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at $166,062,117.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,899 shares of company stock worth $10,704,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

