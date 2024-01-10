Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $217,000 in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,304 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN opened at $189.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.80.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.89.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

