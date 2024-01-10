Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $27,000 in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,453,000 after buying an additional 289,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,576,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,409,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,479,000 after purchasing an additional 288,435 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,431 shares of company stock worth $8,654,067 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $90.32. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More

