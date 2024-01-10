Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,949 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summer Road LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 6,122,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 344,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after buying an additional 116,383 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,576,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 83,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

OCUL stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 589.24% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

