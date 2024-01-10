Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 79 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $362.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.36 and a 200-day moving average of $377.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.90 and a 52-week high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

