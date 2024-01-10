Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 440 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $298.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.90. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPAM

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.