Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $29,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in American Tower by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $211.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

