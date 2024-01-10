Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in STERIS by 31.7% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth approximately $921,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 52.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $222.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.77.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

