Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

ESI stock opened at C$2.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.57. The stock has a market cap of C$381.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 2.94. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of C$444.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$434.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.3399694 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.99 per share, with a total value of C$746,675.00. 38.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Further Reading

