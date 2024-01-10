Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners has a payout ratio of 71.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPD

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.