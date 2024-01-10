Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) vs. Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Eargo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Envoy Medical has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eargo has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical N/A -46.46% 4.40% Eargo -263.14% -135.08% -96.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Envoy Medical and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Envoy Medical and Eargo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eargo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Envoy Medical currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.81%. Given Envoy Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Eargo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envoy Medical and Eargo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A Eargo $37.25 million 1.45 -$157.49 million ($7.52) -0.35

Envoy Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eargo.

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Eargo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices; and Acclaim cochlear implants. Envoy Medical Corporation was formerly known as St. Croix Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Envoy Medical Corporation in December 2004. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. It markets and sells hearing aids. The company sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

