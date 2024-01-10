Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQNR

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $30.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 116.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 106,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 36,209 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,493.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 419,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 403,632 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.