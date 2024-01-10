ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.38.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ESAB from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09. ESAB has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.80%.

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $85,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,481. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

