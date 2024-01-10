EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVTC opened at $38.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $42.03.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $5,745,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

