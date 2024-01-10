Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $602,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $1,830,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Exelixis by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 410,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $551,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 558,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,317,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Exelixis Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

