Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EXR

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $380,823,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,409 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE EXR opened at $158.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.88. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.