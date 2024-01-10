Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.5% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $277,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 99,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

