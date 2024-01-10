Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 20.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 488,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 98,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

