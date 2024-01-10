FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Melius

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Melius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FDX opened at $247.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.26 and a 200 day moving average of $256.09. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $183.59 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.