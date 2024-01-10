Filecoin Market Cap Reaches $2.72 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $285.71 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.53 or 0.00012144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,980,299 coins and its circulating supply is 492,652,975 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

