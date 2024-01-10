Financial Analysis: Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) vs. Renovaro Biosciences (NASDAQ:RENB)

Renovaro Biosciences (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) and Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Renovaro Biosciences and Apollomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovaro Biosciences N/A -72.76% -59.90% Apollomics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renovaro Biosciences and Apollomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renovaro Biosciences N/A N/A -$39.68 million N/A N/A Apollomics $1.45 million 55.55 -$240.81 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Renovaro Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollomics.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Renovaro Biosciences and Apollomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovaro Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Apollomics has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,731.90%. Given Apollomics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollomics is more favorable than Renovaro Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Renovaro Biosciences has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollomics has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Renovaro Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Apollomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Renovaro Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apollomics beats Renovaro Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renovaro Biosciences

Renovaro Biosciences Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV. It also develops RENB-DC-11, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for pancreatic cancer; RENB-DC-12-XX, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for other solid tumors; and RENB-HV-21 for treating HIV with allogeneic natural killer (NK) and gamma delta T-cells. It has strategic partnerships with the University of California, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and Caring Cross. The company was formerly known as Enochian Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Renovaro Biosciences Inc. in August 2023. Renovaro Biosciences Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways. Its solutions include tumor inhibitors, anti-cancer enhancers, and immune-oncology drugs. Apollomics, Inc. was formerly known as CBT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Apollomics, Inc. in January 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Foster City, California with additional locations in Hangzhou and Shanghai, China; and Southbank, Australia.

