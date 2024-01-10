Financial Analysis: Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) & Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Demant A/S and Heart Test Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Demant A/S 0 4 4 0 2.50 Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heart Test Laboratories has a consensus price target of $3.30, indicating a potential upside of 2,052.64%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Demant A/S.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Demant A/S has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 3.66, suggesting that its stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Demant A/S and Heart Test Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Demant A/S $2.79 billion 3.47 $294.81 million N/A N/A Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A -$6.35 million ($0.61) -0.25

Demant A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Demant A/S and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A Heart Test Laboratories N/A -4,601.51% -207.59%

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services. The Communications segment provides headsets for the professional call centers, office markets, and gaming markets under the EPOS brand name. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

