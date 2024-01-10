Financial Analysis: Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neumora Therapeutics and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neumora Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fusion Pharmaceuticals $1.46 million 446.36 -$87.61 million ($1.63) -5.52

Profitability

Neumora Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Neumora Therapeutics and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neumora Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Fusion Pharmaceuticals -4,136.55% -48.42% -36.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Neumora Therapeutics and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neumora Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 1 3.13

Neumora Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $21.29, suggesting a potential upside of 36.45%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 46.30%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Neumora Therapeutics.

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats Neumora Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It also develops NMRA-511 that is in phase 1 clinical trials in patients with agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease; NMRA-266 for the treatment of schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders; NMRA-NMDA for the treatment of schizophrenia; NMRA-CK1d, a CK1d inhibitor program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; NMRA-NLRP3 for the treatment of certain neurodegenerative conditions; and NMRA-GCase for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company was formerly known as RBNC Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2021. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it develops FPI-1966 for the treatment of multiple cancers, including colorectal, ovarian, bladder, and head and neck cancers. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca UK Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

