Financial Comparison: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) & Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) and Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Daxor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Daxor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.42%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Daxor.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daxor has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Daxor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $10.26 million 22.88 -$279.82 million ($0.63) -1.37 Daxor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Daxor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Daxor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Daxor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Daxor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -19,271.31% -84.52% -59.18% Daxor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals beats Daxor on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids. The company engages in conducting and planning clinical studies of its DNA medicines for HPV-associated precancers. Its products in pipeline include VGX-3100 for the treatment of HPV-related cervical high-grade dysplasia, including cervical, vulvar, and anal dysplasia and is under phase II/III clinical trials; INO-3107 for HPV-related recurrent respiratory rapillomatosis and is under Phase 1/2 trial; INO-5401 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and is under Phase 2 trial; INO-4201 for Ebola Virus Disease and is under phase 1b trial; and INO-4500 vaccine for lassa fever, which is under phase 1b trial. Its partners and collaborators include Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co, ApolloBio Corporation, AstraZeneca, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, The U.S. Department of Defense, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute, Kaneka Eurogentec, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Richter-Helm BioLogics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the University of Pennsylvania, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

