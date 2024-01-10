Financial Contrast: Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) versus Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) and Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Olaplex and Safety Shot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 2 7 0 0 1.78 Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A

Olaplex currently has a consensus target price of $3.62, indicating a potential upside of 57.51%. Given Olaplex’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Safety Shot.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 17.00% 16.55% 7.80% Safety Shot -367.77% -328.32% -170.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olaplex and Safety Shot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Olaplex and Safety Shot’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $704.27 million 2.14 $244.07 million $0.12 19.17 Safety Shot $10.04 million 10.43 -$15.22 million ($0.71) -3.70

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot. Safety Shot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Olaplex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Olaplex has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Shot has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Safety Shot shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Olaplex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Safety Shot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Olaplex beats Safety Shot on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company markets its products through its website, Olaplex.com, as well as third party e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

