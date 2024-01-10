First City Capital Management Inc. Acquires 189 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $435.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $438.84. The company has a market cap of $348.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

