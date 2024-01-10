Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 422,822 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.8% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen acquired 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

