Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 10,000 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INVH opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 141.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

