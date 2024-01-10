Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Fortinet by 57.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

