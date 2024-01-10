Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Receives $37.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTRE shares. Barclays raised shares of Fortrea from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortrea in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st.

FTRE stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. Fortrea has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortrea will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fortrea stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

