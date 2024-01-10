FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.62.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

