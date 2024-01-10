FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 256 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

